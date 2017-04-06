Grand jury in Grinstead case to meet next week

Tara Grinstead (13WMAZ file photo)

A grand jury is set to meet in Irwin County next Wednesday to decide if Ryan Duke will be indicted for the murder of Tara Grinstead.

That's according to Grinstead's sister, Anita Grinstead-Gattis.

Grand juries determine if there is enough evidence to indict a criminal suspect. That's based simply on whether they think the suspect probably committed a crime.

At trial, a different jury would decide whether Duke is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

If the grand jury indicts Duke, he would have to enter a "guilty" or "not guilty" plea before the case can go forward. Also, grand jury proceedings are secret and held behind closed doors, unlike the trial.

We know that both Duke and Dukes were students at Ocilla High School where Grinstead taught before she went missing.

We have not heard when a grand jury will meet to determine if Bo Dukes' case will go to trial.

