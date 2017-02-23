Grinstead suspect Bo Dukes convicted of stealing $150,000 from U.S. Army
Bonaire student with special needs wins Georgia's top volunteer title
Tara Grinstead: Top 5 things to know about the murder case, arrests
Updated 11:08 PM. EST
Residents of Macon's Shirley Hills neighborhood ask for safer streetsResidents of Macon's Shirley Hills neighborhood ask for safer streets People in Macon's Shirley Hills neighborhood are asking the county to help make their streets safer.
LIVE VIDEO | Giraffe birth at NY zooLIVE VIDEO | Giraffe birth at NY zoo April, a giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursvile, N.Y., is giving birth to her fourth calf.
Expectant mother reenacts giraffe watchExpectant mother reenacts giraffe watch
IHOP's National Pancake Day is tomorrow!IHOP's National Pancake Day is tomorrow! Get free pancakes and support a good cause.
Bulldog Boutique offers cheaper options for prom dressesBulldog Boutique offers cheaper options for prom dresses Prom is the time of year that gets so many girls excited, but what's not exciting is how much it all costs... especially the dress.
Trump issues revised travel ban for six majority-Muslim countriesTrump issues revised travel ban for six majority-Muslim countries President Trump took a second swing at his temporary travel ban Monday, this time targeting travelers from six majority Muslim countries and crafting his executive order in ways intended to survive challenges in U.S. courts.
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas returns to central Ga. to partyBroncos' Demaryius Thomas returns to central Ga. to party Denver Broncos wide receiver and Laurens County's Demaryius Thomas had a great time at the Velvet Elvis Grille in Milledgeville on Saturday.
Waffle House co-founder Joe Rogers, Sr., dead at 97Waffle House co-founder Joe Rogers, Sr., dead at 97 Waffle House Co-Founder Joseph (Joe) Wilson Rogers, Sr. , passed away at the age of 97 on Friday.
Overturned vehicle blocks lanes on I-75 South in MaconOverturned vehicle blocks lanes on I-75 South in Macon Two lanes of I-75 South were blocked Monday morning when a driver hit a tractor trailer and flipped over.
Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplierBird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier NEW YORK (AP) – More than 70,000 chickens have been slaughtered at a Tennessee chicken farm due to a bird flu outbreak, and 30 other farms within a six-mile radius are being quarantined.
FULL TEXT: Pres. Trump's revised executive order on immigrationFULL TEXT: Pres. Trump's revised executive order on immigration The full text of President Donald Trump's revised executive order related to immigration.
Downed power pole on Highway 247 in MaconDowned power pole on Highway 247 in Macon
U.S. Marine Corps responds to nude photo scandalU.S. Marine Corps responds to nude photo scandal
Macon's Old Book Sale comes to an endMacon's Old Book Sale comes to an end Hundreds of book lovers came out to Central City Park for the last day of Macon's Old Book Sale.
-
