Tax refunds will be late for some in 2017

MACON, GA.-- - With the tax season just around the corner, many will be preparing to file, but the Internal Revenue Service has made some changes to limit tax fraud this season. If you have dependents, the new regulation could mean some changes for you. That means some delays on those refunds may be ahead, but the IRS says it is for your own protection.

It is a little quieter at tax preparation offices before the tax season begins, but once it starts, the lobby will be filled with taxpayers. The IRS is implementing a new anti-fraud regulation that will delay some refunds in 2017.

Certified Public Accountant in Macon, Terry Parker, says it is for those claiming the earned income tax credit and the additional child tax credit.

"It's for lines 66A and 67. Those are the two key lines that will kick out a return and make it delayed,” says Parker.

He says with more people filing their taxes online, it creates a greater opportunity for scammers to steal your important information.



"You know people hack into Social Security numbers. They file tax returns that are not their own tax returns and they get refunds that are owned to you and they take the money,” says Parker.





That is what happened to Kendra Walsh says happened to her back in 2010.



"We entrusted our friend of the family to do our taxes. It kind of just went the opposite direction. We were told that our taxes were actually denied,” recalls Walsh.

She says her taxes were denied due to tax fraud. That is something the IRS is hoping to avoid this year.



"Nothing on there was correct. The only thing that was correct was our Social Security numbers and our names. We had to completely re-file and go through a complete investigation, which took almost a full year,” says Walsh.



WMAZ reached out to the IRS Spokesperson in Georgia and he says cases like Walsh’s are more common than you may think.



"What we're doing is protecting the government and the taxpayer's interest not only to ensure that the taxpayer gets his or her full share, but at the same time, the legitimate taxpayer is not robbed from an individual who is using their information to get their own personal gain,” says Spokesperson Mark Green.



There are some dates you need to know before you file. In 2017, the tax filing season will begin on January 23rd. Also because of the new regulation taxpayers claiming the earned income tax credit or additional child tax credit, those refunds will be held until February 15th, but those refunds likely won't arrive into taxpayers' banks accounts until the week of February 27th.

"Then you have to go in with your original paperwork as well as proving who you are,” says Walsh.





It is a process that Walsh says takes much longer than just a few weeks delay on a tax refund.



"I'd rather wait a few weeks to make sure a crazy person isn't taking advantage of me and taking my money, instead of waiting up to 6 months or a year just for an investigation to go on,” explains Walsh.



The IRS says if your tax return is flagged as potentially fraudulent, you will be notified by mail if you filed manually or online if you e-filed. C.P.A. Terry Parker says you can protect your information by putting it in a secure location, avoiding using public Wi-Fi services, and going to a reputable tax preparer.

The deadline to file 2016 returns and pay any tax due is April 18th. Remember the most secure way to file is through the IRS website. It is free to use. Taxpayers can also track their refund on the site by entering their Social Security number or taxpayer identification number.

