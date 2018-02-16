Tax Tips with Terry: Week 2

Tax season is upon us, and the questions are piling up.

Q: Does the penalty still apply this year for not getting insurance? Will it apply next year? Why or why not?

A: Yes, it does. It applies for this year and next year, which most people are confused about. When the new tax law was placed, almost everything was applicable starting in 2018. This was an exception; the penalty goes away for months starting after 2018

Q: Is there a way to get out of paying the Obamacare penalty? I've paid it every year since it started. I know it goes away next year, but it's probably gonna cause me to owe money this year.

A: No. I mean, if you don't have essential minimum coverage, if you don't meet one of the exceptions, which typically means your income is at a severely low level [where] you cannot technically afford to buy insurance, then you're exempt, but otherwise, you have to have insurance or you pay the penalty

Q: What medical expenses can you deduct and how much?

A: Well, what you do is you take the unreimbursed medical that exceeds 7.5% of your adjusted gross income and then that becomes a deduction on your personal tax return. Now you're talking about medical insurance, you're talking prescription drugs, doctors visits, hospital stays, medical equipment or supplies, transportation for medical, all those things that are not reimbursed to you are subject to deductibility

"Well, in a simplistic example, if you have a W2 for $10,000 and that was your total income for the year, and you had no other income. 7.5% is $750 so you'd have to have unreimbursed expenses above $750," he said.

