Tax Tips with Terry: Week 3

Tax season is upon us, and the questions are piling up.

You submitted your tax questions to us and we've got the answers from CPA Terry Parker.

Q: How can I determine if the amount I spent in 2017 on home repairs and improvements is tax deductible?

A: When you make improvements or repairs to a business piece of property, there are tax benefits and deductions that apply to that, but when you have a personal property like your personal residence, you do not get a deduction for any improvements or repairs to that. On the same line of thinking, if you sell a piece of business property, you recognize gain or loss, but if you sell your personal residence, you recognize no loss and almost no one recognizes gain.

Q: I got a raise in 2017. I started to do my taxes and it seems like I am going to get a much lower tax return. Could it be because I got a raise?

A: Well anytime you get a raise or increase in compensation, your employer should adjust your withholdings to compensate for that increased income, so yes you should see a difference in your pay check and in your W2 when you get it. It will reflect in your tax return when you file it.

Q: How do bonuses affect your tax return? I thought Uncle Sam took the taxes out, before the bonus ever hits your account. It's not taxed again... or is it?

A: Going back to like when you get a raise...if you get a bonus, your employer should withhold taxes at that time. Now many times when you get a bonus, there are special payments so the withholdings may not correspond exactly with how your withholdings are normally. So let's say you have an average 15 percent tax rate for yourself and you got a bonus and they withheld 10 percent of the bonus that's going to apply and you'll probably be owing a little bit of money at the end because you are little under withheld. On the same wavelength, if you were to withhold 20 percent that may imply that you get a refund back because you are over withheld at that point in time.

