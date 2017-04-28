Taylor County's sheriff says they investigating unconfirmed reports of threats at school.

Sheriff Jeff Watson says they've interviewed several students about the alleged threats, but can't find out how they started.

Several callers told 13WMAZ they heard rumors that someone threatened to shoot people at school Thursday or Friday.

"It's all unconfirmed, all rumors," he said. The Taylor school district hasn't told them of any confirmed threats, he said.

Watson said, "It's the bizarrest thing. Everybody says somebody said it, but nobody knows who said it."

Jennifer Albritton, Taylor County's superintendent, released the following statement to 13WMAZ.

The District was made aware of rumors of a threat toward the high school, although the origin of that reported threat has not been determined. Out of an abundance of caution, law enforcement was brought in to investigate the potential threat and provide additional security to the campus. While that investigation is still ongoing, it is our current understanding that at no point have students been in danger. As always, the safety and security of our students is our top priority. The District will defer any questions regarding the details of the investigation to law enforcement.

