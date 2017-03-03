Team coverage: Second arrest made in Grinstead case

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Grinstead Case 2nd arrest made
-
Arrest in 11-year-old murder case brings questions, not closure
-
Hudson Statement
-
Bo Dukes leaving
-
2 killed in shooting inside Jus One More in Warner Robins
-
Suspect wanted in bar shooting
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Fitzgerald community reacts to GBI search
-
Raw video: secene of double fatal bar shooting
-
Pedestrian Hit By Train in WR
More Stories
-
BREAKING: Warrants say 2nd suspect concealed Tara…Mar. 3, 2017, 12:20 p.m.
-
Pastor's ominous Facebook post foretells double…Mar. 3, 2017, 5:06 p.m.
-
Woman charged with murder in death of Milledgeville manMar. 3, 2017, 5:54 p.m.