Tech alert with Rick Limpert

Rick Limpert joined us in the studio to showcase a few gadgets he picked up at the Consumer Technology Association in Las Vegas, Nevada.

These gadgets are good to use in your home:

1. iKeyP Bolt is good for outdoor and indoor use. It can be used for package delivery, or a private lock box where you can store important documents.

2. Sengled created a light bulb that can be controlled on your phone through an app. You can link up to 50 bulbs at a time.

3. Raycon Sound Bar is a Bluetooth speaker that can connect to any Bluetooth device including televisions.

4. Netvue Belle will soon release a smart artificial intelligence based doorbell. It will include face recognition, and greeting abilities.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV