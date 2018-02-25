Tech alert with Rick Limpert

WMAZ
Dayna Hayman, WMAZ 12:36 PM. EST February 25, 2018

Rick Limpert joined us in the studio to showcase a few gadgets he picked up at the Consumer Technology Association in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

These gadgets are good to use in your home:

1. iKeyP Bolt is good for outdoor and indoor use. It can be used for package delivery, or a private lock box where you can store important documents. 

2. Sengled created a light bulb that can be controlled on your phone through an app. You can link up to 50 bulbs at a time. 

3. Raycon Sound Bar is a Bluetooth speaker that can connect to any Bluetooth device including televisions.

4. Netvue Belle  will soon release a smart artificial intelligence based doorbell. It will include face recognition, and greeting abilities. 

