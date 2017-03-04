Teddy Bear Clinic helps kids with doctor anxiety

On Saturday, Navicent Health hosted its third annual Teddy Bear Clinic.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., kids had the chance to bring their stuffed animals to get checked out.

They weighed them, checked their height, and did X-rays.

Kids who didn't bring their favorite animal were given a teddy bear to work on.

Nurse director at the Children's Hospital, Cyndee Jones, says this free event goes a long way in helping kids become more comfortable when seeing a doctor.

"It kind of lets them have a chance to let their favorite stuffed animal go through the height, the weight, the blood pressure, the stethoscope. All the things that they would see inside of the hospital... it lets them see it here and when they come into the hospital it just makes it less scary for them," said Jones.

Held in the Navicent Health's Oncology parking lot, children also had the chance to see performances by country music artist Maggie Renfroe and hop onboard a fire truck.

