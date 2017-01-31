Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

A teen brought a gun to Johnson County High and pointed it at a group of boys in the parking lot, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the victims, a 17-year-old male, told an officer on Jan. 20 that he had been having problems with the 16-year-old suspect for a long time.

He said the suspect jumped him in November 2016 in Dublin and that it all began because he was dating the 16-year-old’s ex-girlfriend. He told the officer the two got into a fight in Wrightsville the day before – Jan. 19 -- the teen pulled a gun on him.

The report says the victim was standing outside with two of his friends in the parking lot of the school when the accused drove by pointing a pistol at them.

A state trooper stopped the suspect after an alert was issued for his truck.

The suspect told the investigator he took his mother’s gun and that ‘I was just going to scare him.’

He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime, carrying a weapon on school property, three counts of pointing a gun at another.

The teen was taken to the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center and the gun was recovered.

