Teen falls out of moving car, gets hit by another vehicle in Warner Robins

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital after he fell out of the car he was riding in and was hit by another vehicle, according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department.

It says around 1 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian hit call at the intersection of Watson Boulevard and Houston Lake Road.

The car carrying the teen was going west on Watson Boulevard when it turned onto South Houston Lake Road.

The release says the teen wasn’t wearing his seatbelt and the momentum of the turn pushed him toward the door, which caused it to open.

After landing in the road, the victim was hit by another car traveling behind.

The release says the victim suffered a head and leg injury, but was alert before being taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health. The accident is under investigation.

(© 2017 WMAZ)