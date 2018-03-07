Teen firefighter battling cancer asks for t-shirts

Photo: WGRZ

BUFFALO, NY - A young firefighter-in-training, facing the battle of his life, is asking fellow firefighters to come to his rescue.

Timothy Richardson, a 16-year-old Maryvale High School junior, is part of the Hy-Vew Fire Company's Explorer program, and has just been diagnosed with t-cell Leukemia.

It's putting him on the sidelines of doing what he loves most in life, and all he's ever dreamed of doing- being a firefighter.

"Knowing that people are on their worst days, just knowing that, and you can help them in their worst times, it really just gives you a sense of pride," said Richardson.

While he goes through his treatment, he wants to wear a different fire company's t-shirt every day when he's in the hospital. He'll be receiving chemotherapy at Oishei Children's Hospital for the next month, but his battle with leukemia is expected to last at least two years.

Fellow firefighters- as they always do- are answering the call.

"I put the feelers out, town of Hamburg, town of Amherst, West Seneca, anybody that I knew and the outpouring has just been phenomenal," said Hy-View safety officer and Explorer advisor Joe Lent. "I didn't expect anything less. Timmy's going to have a lot of shirts to wear."

Timothy's father Matthew Richardson, a longtime firefighter at U-Crest Fire Company in Cheektowaga, and his mother Deana Richardson, are overwhelmed by the support.

"He knows he has his brotherhood of the fire department behind him," said Timothy's mom.

More information on Richardson's battle with leukemia can be found on the Timmy's Battle Facebook page.

If your fire department would like to donate a t-shirt (size XL), badge or other item to Timothy, donations can be sent to the following addresses:

TIMMY RICHARDSON

JOHN R. OISHEI CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL

818 ELLICOTT ST

BUFFALO NY 14203

ATT: J 12 SOUTH

ROOM 1210

or

Hy-View Fire District 8

8 Airport Dr

Depew, NY 14043

or

U-Crest Fire Department

255 Clover Place

Cheektowaga, NY 14225

