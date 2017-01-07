Teen hospitalized after boat sinks in Lake Juliette

Lake Juliette

A teenage boy was taken to the hospital for hypothermia after a boat sank in Lake Juliette on Saturday, according to a news release.

It says deputies responded to a report of a sinking boat around 5:30 a.m.

Three teenage boys were planning on going duck hunting, but found the boat was filling up with water once they reached the middle of the lake.

The three were medically evaluated; two were released, and the other had hypothermia.

The Department of Natural Resources, Monroe County Emergency Services and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office assisted Monroe County.