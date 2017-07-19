A Lizella teen is in custody after hitting his father with a gun. That's according to Lt. Randy Gonzalez with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Bibb County issued a warrant on Tuesday night just after 11 p.m. after a domestic call at the teens home.

Gonzales says 19-year-old Logan Nettles was arrested at his home on Briar Creek Trail in Lizella on an aggravated assault charge. Logan and his father allegedly got into a fight early Tuesday morning when Logan, reportedly hit his father with a gun.

Nettles' father reportedly refused treatment and declined to press charges against his son.

Last week, Nettles and his friend were questioned about the shooting death of Chase Gillis. That shooting happened at the Nettles' home. Chase Gillis was shot after allegedly trying to trade guns with Nettles and 23-year-old David Billingsley.

Nettles is being held in the Bibb County jail. A bond has not been set.

RELATED: Gun swap led to Macon teen's shooting death

© 2017 WMAZ-TV