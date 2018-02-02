Teen jailed, accused of choking sister

Courtesy: 13WMAZ viewer

A Macon teen was arrested after allegedly choking his sister Friday afternoon.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the domestic dispute happened around 5:15 p.m. on West Mound Road in Macon. A news release says when deputies arrived to the home, they found a 16-year-old choking his 20-year-old sister. A deputy asked the teen to release his sister and he followed the orders.

The deputy noticed the woman, Alexus Watkins, was unresponsive at the time and began C.P.R., until an ambulance arrived. Watkins was taken to Navicent Health for treatment where she is currently listed in critical condition.

The teen was taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center and is charged with Aggravated Assault.

This is an ongoing investigation.

