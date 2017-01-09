Teenagers rescued after boat sinks on Lake Juliette

MONROE COUNTY, GA. - A close call for three boys after their duck hunting trip turned dangerous on Lake Juliette over the weekend. WMAZ spoke to one of the teens and a parent who says they are thankful to be alive.

"He called them and told them, 'Look, if you've seen the movie, the Titanic, it's really happening,'” says one of the teenager’s parents, Donald Mercer.



Three teenage boys set off on a duck hunting trip early Saturday morning on Lake Juliette, but it ended with them holding on to their boat to keep from drowning. Although the boys have been hunting for years and knew how to swim, they could not stop nature from taking over their boat.





"It was so foggy they couldn't see the waves, so once they got out close to the middle of the lake, all of a sudden, the waves were 4 to 5 foot tall. The front of the boat just went under a wave, filled the boat up, and the boat rolled over,” explains Mercer.



After calling 911 while holding on to the boat in the cold water, they waited almost 2 hours. They even saved their hunting dog and gave him CPR while in the water. Luckily, the boat had flotation devices built in, so it did not sink down to the bottom of the lake.





"It was just so cold, we just tried to keep warm. The boat was trying to sink even more, like go on its side, because we had a lot of weight on that side, so we had to try to keep it balanced,” recalls one of the survivors, Matthew Brooks.





They say it is thanks to technology that they were able to call for help.



"It's the iPhone 7 Plus, it is waterproof. My phone went underwater a bunch of times while I was on the phone with 911,” says Brooks.



But the boys and their parents are just thankful they survived it all.



"But I'm just thankful that prayer changes things. On the sign outside it says, 'The family that prays together stays together.' We're just thankful that we're all still together,” says Brooks.





The community says it is God that brought their boys through the close call. Joe Andrews, a 17-year-old, was sent to a Macon hospital for treatment of hypothermia after his body temperature dipped to 88 degrees. Andrews is back and the boys say they have already been back out hunting.