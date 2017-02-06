Teens rescue Dodge County girl from burning car

A 16-year-old girl was rescued from a burning car by two teenage boys Friday night, according to her mother.

Joanna Wortham says her daughter Ellie was a passenger in a friend's car Friday night in Dodge County, when the driver lost control and hit a tree. Wortham says the car flipped several times and caught on fire.

Both girls were knocked unconscious. They were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the wreck.

Wortham says the driver came to, but couldn't get Ellie out of the car because her feet were stuck.





Two boys, 15-year-old and 18-year-old Dale and Duane Hearn, saw the wreck and ran to the burning car.

One of the boys freed Ellie's legs, and they carried her unconscious body up to the road. They covered her until help arrived.

Wortham says a State Trooper working the accident told her Ellie would have died in the burning car if the boys hadn't intervened.

She says the driver has a broken collarbone. Ellie's injuries include a fractured neck, a hole in her lung, second degree burns on her back, and carbon monoxide poisoning.

An MRI is scheduled to assess and ligament damage Ellie might've sustained in the accident.

Wortham says Ellie was taken to a Taylor County hospital Friday night, and transferred to the Medical Center, Navicent Health on Saturday.

Though her injuries are severe, doctors told Wortham that Ellie will make a recovery.

