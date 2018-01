A man is dead after a New Year’s Eve wreck in Telfair County.

Deputy Coroner Chuck Bethea says the wreck was reported around 9 p.m. on Walter Barrett Road in McRae.

He says it happened after a man drove off the road.

At this time, the victim’s name has not been released.

WMAZ has reached out to the Georgia State Patrol for more information.



