Telfair Co. toddler plans to follow in father's footsteps and become state trooper

On Friday, a new class of Georgia State Troopers graduated and they are ready to hit the highways.

Nicole Butler went out to Helena to meet one 3-year-old who wants to be a just like his dad.

"I wanna be a trooper like my daddy," Jayse Turner says.

At the age of 3, Jayse's dream is to become a state trooper, and he's well on his way.

"He might see someone come out without a seatbelt on he'll start screaming that they don't have a seatbelt on and wants to pull them over, so I believe he's going to be a pretty good one," said his father, Kyle Turner.

Transforming into his father, in their uniforms it's like you're seeing double.

"He truly feels that he's went through the same thing that dad has and so we try to make it as realistic as possible for him so he can enjoy it too," Turner said.

Jayse even has a trooper car to match, taking his job very seriously.

"I found one bad guy,” Jayse exclaimed.

"He's going to put everyone in jail though, he's not just going to issue a citation. He likes taking everybody to jail and putting them in handcuffs. I tell him he doesn't have to do that though," Turner said with a laugh.

From calling in for back up to making arrests, Jayse loves everything about the job.

Turner says seeing how much his little boy looks up to him means the world.

"I know my little man is watching me, so it makes me keep myself in check and makes me be a better dad and a better man," he said.

It's a passion they share that makes their bond as father and son grow even stronger.

Jayse still has a few years to go before his dream can become a reality, but he's having fun practicing right alongside his old man.

