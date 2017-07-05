Telfair County deputies looking for 'armed and dangerous' man

Telfair County Sheriff’s Office deputies need your help finding a man accused of assaulting an elderly man and stealing his truck.yesterday.

A release from Sheriff Chris Steverson says 49-year-old James Tillman was picked up by the victim in Eastman and violently assaulted.

Tillman is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The truck is a white 1994 Ford Ranger with a dent on the right fender and possibly no covers on the headlights.

If you have any information on Tillman's whereabouts, call Investigator Ron Bowdoin 229 315 4323

