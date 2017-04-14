Telfair County deputies looking for man who ran away during drug raid

The Telfair County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man who ran away from a drug raid, according to a news release.

It says deputies executed a search warrant on a home in Jacksonville early Thursday morning that broke apart a local drug distribution ring.

There were three people on the scene during the raid. Two were arrested and the third ran away and was only wearing blue boxers.

He was later identified as 44-year-old Marty John Harris. The other two were not identified, but the release said more information would be released in the coming days.

Anyone who knows Harris’ location should call the Sheriff’s Office at 229-868-6621.

