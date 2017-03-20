Telfair County man accused of setting girlfriend on fire

A Telfair County man is in jail Monday after he allegedly set his girlfriend on fire and let her burn, according to a news release.

It says deputies responded to a home on Roberson Town Lane in Jacksonville around 1 a.m. Saturday.

They found 56-year-old Barbara Williams with significant burns to her legs, stomach, chest and head.

Her boyfriend, 56-year-old James Michael Jones, was arrested at the scene.

The release says investigators believe Jones had been drinking when he poured rubbing alcohol on Williams and set her on fire. They also believe he didn’t provide medical care to her and she ran to a neighbor’s yard for help.

Williams was airlifted in critical condition to the burn center in Augusta.

Jones was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Additional charges me be added later pending her prognosis.

