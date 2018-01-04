Close Telfair County schools closed Jan. 4 WMAZ 8:23 AM. EST January 04, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Students in Telfair County will not have to go to school Thursday because of dangerous conditions due to snowfall.The district says staff still needs to report by 10 a.m. © 2018 WMAZ-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories New owners buy 34-year-old Macon restaurant Jan. 3, 2018, 5:41 p.m. LIST: Central Ga. schools closed on Jan. 4 due to… Jan. 3, 2018, 4:42 p.m. Car chase leads to crash in Macon, suspect arrested,… Jan. 3, 2018, 2:23 p.m.
