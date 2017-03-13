Telfair County Sheriff's Office busts pill mill

Two people were arrested Wednesday after a four-month investigation of a prescription pill mill in Lumber City by the Telfair County Sheriff’s Office.

A release says deputies executed a search warrant on the home and found thousands of pills, several firearms, 15 slot machines and $12,000 in cash.

The people inside the home, 69-year-old Arthur Alex Sirmans and 25-year-old Bethany Dawn Thompson, were both arrested and charged.

The release says investigators will continue to interview suspects and witnesses, review the home’s surveillance footage, and process the evidence to find other people connected to the buying and selling of the pills.

“This investigation began after concerned citizens alerted me to unusual and suspicious activity in the area of the Sirmans residence near Lumber City,” said Sheriff Chris Steverson.

Sirmans is charged with several counts of intent to distribute (schedule II, III, IV and V), sale of dangerous drugs (schedule II, III and IV), several counts of possession of gambling device, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.





Thompson is charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Our Jobie Peeples is down in Telfair County and the story will be on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV