Telfair crews work to repair washed out roads

Over in Telfair County, although they didn't get a lot of damage from the storms, they got a lot of rain, causing schools to be closed Monday because of washed-out roads.

"I was like, 'Yes,'" Cohen Cravey said.

Cohen Cravey and her sister Sadey were excited to find out they had no school on Monday, thanks to all the rain that came through Telfair County this weekend.

"It's done a lot of damage to a lot of our dirt roads," Telfair County Sheriff Chris Steverson said.

Sheriff Steverson says it's been an inconvenience.

"There's a lot of people that use the dirt roads to traverse back and forth to town, to school, to work, so it really slows us down," Sheriff Steverson said.

But he says they're lucky compared to other areas that received a lot more damage.

But the excess water still leaves a large job ahead for Telfair County Public Works.

Charles White with Public Works says several dirt roads were been washed out from the storm water, but he says crews have been working all day to make them roads passable.

"I got 4, 5 guys hauling rock, got the backhoe out spreading it. I've also contacted a contractor that's got bigger trucks and they're starting to bring us big loads of rocks to help us complete this and get the roads back together," Charles White said.

White says they're prioritizing which roads to fix first.

"If I know of a family that has to have visiting nurses or may have to have ambulance get to them, then we try to take care of that," White said. "I don't want nobody blocked in where they can't get out."

By the end of the day Monday, White says all damaged roads should be driveable.

"I got confidence that they'll have us back in business soon," Sheriff Steverson said.

The Telfair County Schools Superintendent says they will be back in school Tuesday.









