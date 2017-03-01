Tennille man becomes millionaire off scratch-off ticket

A drunk diner i n Colorado accidentally left his waiter more than 1,800 dollars tips in cash. (Photo: Custom)

A Washington County man is now $1 million richer after purchasing a scratch-off ticket from a food store in Sandersville.

A news release from Georgia Lottery says 65-year-old Julian McDade, of Tennille, couldn’t contain his excitement after realizing he’d scored a winning ticket,’ from the S&T Food Mart at 1356 S. Harris St.

“All I could do was smile,” said McDade, “I stayed awake all night because I couldn’t sleep.”

McDade says he plans to use the money to buy a car and pay some bills.

The release says it was from a Billionaire Club scratch-off ticket, which has a top prize of $7 million and a second prize of $1 million.

