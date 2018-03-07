Tennis coach pleads guilty to molesting Macon teen

A North Carolina tennis coach pleaded guilty Wednesday to molesting a Macon teen at a gym and tennis court in 2016.

A news release says the Benjamin Swain, 44, pleaded guilty to enticing a child and child molestation during a Bibb County Superior Court hearing.

It says Swain began coaching the teen after meeting her and her family during an out-of-town tennis tournament in April 2016.

Swain and the teen texted after the tournament and at the end of May 2016, he stayed at the girl’s home for a few days.

While he was in town, he took the teen to a gym and tennis court where he kissed and fondled her.

A friend found the texts on the girl’s phone in June 2016 and reported them to an adult.

Investigators founds Swain had done similar things in North Carolina, where he admitted to molesting a 14-year-old girl and giving her a sex toy.

He also admitted he recorded videos of students in hotel bathrooms on other tournament trips.

He was sentenced to 30 years, with 12 of them in prison.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV