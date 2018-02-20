Tensions over Warner Robins sewer project bubble over

Warner Robins City Hall

A potential sewer project caused an at times heated debate at Tuesday night’s Warner Robins Council meeting.

The argument lasted roughly 20 minutes over using Warner Robins sewer services outside city limits.

Mayor Randy Toms and Councilman Tim Thomas were the most vocal arguers, while Councilman Daron Lee attempted several times to get them to meet ‘halfway.’

A development at Waterford Golf Court in Houston County wants Warner Robins city sewer for 250 homes.

Mayor Randy Toms supported the deal saying it's a way to foster growth.

“I agree that a lot of the residential properties, it's not going to be huge money-making endeavors, I agree with that. But as you grow out that direction, as you grow outside your boundaries, historically Warner Robins has grown by using their sewer as an enticement to grow,” Toms said after the meeting.

Toms said the homes would pay monthly sewer fees and an initial tap fee, and eventually, the city would try to annex the properties.

Councilman Tim Thomas disagreed.

“I don't believe there's point we'll ever get contiguous. If we do it's going to be so many years down the road, that we'll probably be working on the sewer before we get there,” Thomas told 13WMAZ after the meeting.

If a property is not bordering city limits, otherwise known as contiguous, the city cannot annex the property.

Thomas said he thinks the city needs a better written deal with the County than just collecting sewer fees.

“I'm a tax-payer just like everyone else in this city and I'm paying for that service, and I'm paying to extend it out and maintain that service. Now I know the developer will pay to have the pipes laid, but when they're laid we take them over and we maintain them,” Thomas said.

He said he was concerned that this would start a trend of using city sewer and other services for County projects and properties that would not have to pay city property taxes. Thomas said it was like giving it away.

Mayor Toms says the monthly fees would offset the cost of the service.

Eventually, the item was removed from the agenda after the argument. After the meeting, Mayor Toms says he plans to meet with County Chairman Tommy Stalnaker to try and come to some sort of written agreement before bringing it back for a vote.

Also at Tuesday night’s meeting, the Warner Robins Police Department was given State of Georgia Law Enforcement Certification.

The certification lasts until December 31, 2020 and could lower potential legal liability for the department going forward. It also says to meet the certification, the Department met Georgia state standards for Law Enforcement Certification.

