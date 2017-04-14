Texas officers stand in for fallen Peach deputy at graduation

Some law enforcement officers in Texas stood in for a fallen brother from Peach County on Friday.

It's been about five months since two Peach County deputies were shot to death at a Byron home.

Daryl Smallwood and Patrick Sondron were responding to a neighborhood dispute.

On Friday, Sondron's daughter -- Sierra Ward -- graduated from Air Force basic training at the Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.

Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese says that with the help of Monroe County Sheriff Cary Bittick, he arranged for four officers in Texas to stand in for Sondron at his daughter's graduation.

"But they took time out of their day to attend her ceremony because they knew it meant a lot to her. It just shows the strength among the law enforcement family. That we are a family no matter where we're at, nobody the color uniform. It's all about family,” said Deese.

Deese says he's not surprised that officers in Texas volunteered to help out. He says officers from as far as Canada came to Smallwood and Sondron's funerals.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV