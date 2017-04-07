Thank you, Precious! Ben Jones meets his GDOT hero

GDOT employee teams up with Ben Jones.

If you were tracking the storm with us on Wednesday, you probably remember this moment. Chief Meteorologist Ben Jones was trying to point out the super cell storm that was passing through Crisp and Dooly counties.

When the storm slipped out of view, Ben jokingly asked the Georgia Department of Transportation if they could move it, and to his surprise, someone listened.

That someone was Precious Lee. It's her job to check and operate the 265 GDOT cameras across Central Georgia.

You can find Precious at GDOT's Macon office five days a week, but during Wednesday's severe weather, Precious played a different role.

Ben was tracking the storm, and so was Precious, but for a different reason.

"We want to keep the traffic flowing," Precious said. "We want to keep secondary accidents from happening."

When the super cell storm slipped out of Ben's view, he jokingly asked if GDOT could move the camera.

"So I just moved it, and I could see that he was like, 'Uh, who's moving this?'" Precious said, laughing.

WATCH: Ben Jones asks GDOT to move camera while tracking super cell on live TV

That's when Precious and Ben teamed up to show viewers the dangerous storm. Precious was able to move the camera through a remote system on her computer, a team effort the two hope to continue in the future.

"The key word for yesterday was teamwork," Precious said. "So I'm just glad that we were able to help. We just kept saying, 'If people can actually see it, they'll know it's serious. It's something that shouldn't be taken lightly.'"

