The 116th Air Control Wing changes command

A ceremony was held at the Warner Robins Museum of Aviation for a change of command Monday.

Colonel Mark Weber passed the torch to Colonel Thomas Grabowski.

Grabowski previously served as the vice commander of the wing. He joined the Air National Guard in 1985 and started out as a cook at Robins Air Force Base in 1986. He says he has big shoes to fill, but he is honored and prepared to take command.

"One of the benefits of being the vice is you get to work closely with the wing commander on a daily basis, so it's kind of like on the job training and for myself, I've been on the job training here at Robins for more than 30 years," he said.

The 116th Air Control Wing has just over a thousand members. Their missions include airborne command and control, battle management, and surveillance capabilities.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV