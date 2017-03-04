Interactive exhibit in Forsyth shows child poverty

People in Forsyth this weekend hopped aboard a mobile exhibit called the Compassion Experience this weekend.

Located at the New Providence Baptist Church of Smarr in Forsyth, the exhibit gives participants a chance to see what it's like for a child living in poverty.

It's a 2,000 sq. ft. mobile exhibit that tries to bridge the gap for sponsors and children in the Compassion International sponsorship program.

"You walk through and get to hear this story of a real child whose experienced a life of poverty, but has been a part of the Compassion Program and how this program has changed their life through a sponsorship with someone here in the U.S.," said Mackenzie Wilson.

For $38 dollars a month you can sponsor a child. It includes basic needs like food, education and water.

As a sponsor, you can establish a relationship with the child by writing letters back and forth.

If you missed it, no worries. You can catch it again Sunday, March 5, from 12-7 p.m.

