The Cost of U.S. Citizenship: 'We could not get this anywhere else'

Permanent resident explains why he wants citizenship

Throughout the 2016 presidential election immigration was a hotly debated topic and remains an important issue to Americans.

Critics say the process to become a United States citizen is too long and costly, and could be part of the reason immigrants enter the country illegally.

Jacob Reynolds took a closer look at the process itself and why one Houston County family is going through it.

In 2015, 783,000 people applied and 730,000 of those people were granted citizenship.

Adam Fofana and his wife started the naturalization process a decade ago. Now, as he waits for news on his application, he says every day and every year of the work has been worth it.

“It's an honor to hold onto one and to say this is my flag, so I keep it everywhere,” Fofana said.

Originally from Guinea, Adam Fofana moved to Central Georgia a decade ago.

The Arabic and religious teacher immigrated here on a work visa in 2007 and is now just a few steps away from officially becoming a U.S. citizen -- a fitting end to a journey that started when he decided to take a job as a Muslim Imam.

The move was partly motivated by his children.

“My reason was my children's education. I was living in Malaysia and I know how people value American education,” Fofana said.





Fofana is looking to become one of Georgia's newest citizens.

Since 2013, the state welcomed, on average, more than 18,000 new citizens each year, but the process to become a U. S. citizen isn't simple or easy.

Macon immigration attorney Britt Thames said on average it takes 4-7 years to become a citizen.

“I think it is an expensive process a lot of times,” said Thames.

The bill runs $725 for the application and fingerprint services.

Thames said costs above the application fees can vary, like sponsoring a family member or hiring an attorney and can add up for immigrant families, but he's confident that any applicant with a clean record shouldn't have any problems.

“Well if there's no issues and they meet the qualifications, they'll eventually get their citizenship as long as they can pass that English test and civics test,” Thames said.





Not only that, applicants need to meet all the requirements.

Anyone applying needs to be at least 18 and have lived in the U.S. for at least three years as the spouse of a citizen, or five years as an individual.

Applicants then have to fill out a 20-page application, be a person of 'good moral character,’ be able to read and speak English, pass a civics test, have your fingerprints and photo taken, and be interviewed.

The interview is with an officer with the Immigration Service. It covers an applicant’s background and application materials, according to the government’s website.

But even if you complete all these steps, the government could still deny your application.





Fofana has a joke about the long process.

“Bush administration give us visa to come to America, Obama administration give us green card to live in America, and Donald Trump administration give us passport to be the world citizen,” Fofana said.

After three years on a work visa, five years on a green card, and the naturalization requirements, Fofana's wait took 10 years and $5,000 in attorney fees.

Fofana and his family hired an attorney to help them get their original visas and again when they applied for green cards.

Fofana said he handled the final step of applying for naturalization on his own.

His wife is already a citizen and his oldest daughter is applying for colleges.

“We are grateful, we are very grateful, we could not get this anywhere else I mean it's amazing, it's amazing,” Fofana said.

It's the American dream finally becoming an American reality.

Fofana says he hopes to be naturalized this year since he and his wife turned in their applications at the same time.

Thames told Reynolds he averages seven clients a year that come to him for help in gaining citizenship.

In his three and a half years, none of them have been denied.

Do you think you pass the U.S. civics test? Click here to take a short quiz and let us know your results on our Facebook page.