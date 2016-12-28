The good and bad of 2016 in Central Georgia

MACON, GA.-- - We are less than a week away from welcoming in 2017. Many people online are saying 2016 was not all it was cracked up to be. But some here in Central Georgia listed the good and bad of the last year and what those in Central Georgia have to say about their year in review.

For many it is hard to believe that the end of 2016 is near. But for others it is an ending that is welcomed. All in all, it has been a controversial year filled with good and bad.



Just Googling the trending topic brings up hundreds of links. Even #2016in4words is trending on Twitter. Some of the top controversial topics of the year include the election, the many celebrities that have passed away. Also huge national events like Hurricane Matthew and the France and Orlando terrorist attacks.



But driving around to find those in Central Georgia who are thankful for some events in 2016 was an easy task.



"I have a new grandbaby born in October of this year. We weren't expecting to have another one in this family and we did and it was great,” says Regina Thompson.



“A good thing from 2016 is that I got a new bicycle,” says Bethany Dove.



"Well I had twins, a boy and a girl. The boy is home sick with his daddy. I came and I moved to Georgia to be with my step children so those were very positive things that happened this year,” explains Nicole Macchio.



"We got engaged this year. I had to coordinate some things here with some friends and with her parents so I could sort of trick her into surprising her and showing up,” says Philip Friedrich.



Even people like our own Jobie Peeples and Katelynn Heck have celebrated engagements and weddings.



"My boyfriend asked me to marry him! He took me to New Orleans and now we're planning a wedding,” says Peeples.



Some other Georgia peaches believe it is all about focusing on the little blessings.



"Just to be able to see a new year come in that’s a blessing. All the big things really don't matter. The materialistic things do not matter. It's the little things that matter,” explains Bertha Paige.



So goodbye 2016 and hello 2017. Also many at WMAZ are shared their 2016 highlights.