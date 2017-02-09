The Jumping-off Point: Grant's Lounge and the birth of Southern rock

Grant's Lounge: Home of southern rock

Plenty of stars got their start in Macon on one downtown stage at the spot where many say Southern rock was born.

Behind these bar walls, people from all different walks of life come to unwind.

But the people at Grant’s Lounge have at least one thing in common – music.

“I used to come in and watch them play. All the greats have been through here,” said guitarist Robert Lee Coleman.

Edward Grant Sr. opened Grant's Lounge in 1971. That same year, Capricorn Records started booking its bands here.

“There were some really big acts that were coming through, and so you had the country and you had the blues, and those sort of got together and southern rock was born,” said his son Edward Grant Jr.

He now owns his father’s place with his sister.

Back then he says he never would have guessed that Grant's Lounge would be the birthplace of so many music legends.

“But you know to have groups like the Allman Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and even Tom Petty played here for a whole week,” said Grant Jr.





“Pretty much anyone you see in the wall back here in all the pictures, I either saw, or participated in jams with them also,” said musician David Cole.

Cole was a regular here in the '70s and got to know the Allman Brothers.

“I was pulled into the Almost Brothers, the roadie band, by Twiggs Lyndon, and got to spend some time on the '75 tour,” said Cole.

But there’s something even more impressive than the big names that got their start in this small lounge.

“Back in the day when Mr. Grant Sr. started here, it was a place for everybody. From the homeless folks, to folks from the country club,” said Brandon Meyers.

That's a tradition that still holds true today -- people of all races, ages, and walks of life play to the same tune at Grant’s.

Every Wednesday night at Grant's Lounge is open mic night. If you want check it out, it usually starts around 9 p.m.

Who knows, you could be the next artist to go from Grant’s to the Grammy stage.

