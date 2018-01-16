The Macon Bacon need your help naming their mascot

The Macon Bacon announced its team name a little less than four months ago, but now they need your help again.

The team mascot is set to be revealed in just a few weeks, but there's a problem -- the mascot doesn't have a name.

The team needs your help naming the mascot. They're asking for suggestions, and should yours be selected, the mascot will make an appearance anywhere you want.

There is only one entry allowed per person, so give it your best shot and good luck!

You can enter by clicking this link here.

