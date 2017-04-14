The most popular Easter candies of 2017

Chocolate Easter bunny and eggs on rustic background (Photo: AND-ONE)

According to a poll done by Pollfish that surveyed 1000 Americans, they found what the most and least popular Easter candy is.

According to the poll, the most popular Easter candy of 2017 is...

Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs

Check out our new secret weapon: The Reese’s Egg finder. Help your fellow fans & share where you found your Eggs. https://t.co/WYYDFSqGwR pic.twitter.com/C9zi5mNHrz — REESE'S (@ReesesPBCups) January 31, 2017

Surprised? Maybe yes, maybe no. But that's what the poll shows. (That kind of rhymed).

Okay, the second most popular Easter candy was...

Easter M&M's

Keep the eggs flowing this Easter! Have you tried our Speckled Eggs? Make sure you grab a bag before it’s too late! #MadeWithM pic.twitter.com/1NdBonZBWq — M&M'S® Brand (@mmschocolate) April 13, 2017

Let's be honest, if M&M's were not on this list, there would be a riot.

And third was...

Jelly Belly Jelly Beans (of course).

Tag who you would send this eggstravagant Jelly Belly treat to! pic.twitter.com/Df66co9T7v — Jelly Belly UK (@JellyBellyUK) April 12, 2017

A classic.

The fourth favorite candy was...

Hershey's Chocolate Bunny

Delicious chocolate Easter bunny, eggs and sweets (Photo: AND-ONE)

Another classic!

And last, but not least...

Cadbury Creme Eggs

Surprisingly, this Easter classic was at the bottom of the list of name brand candies that consumers wanted to purchase this year.

Unsurprisingly, the most UNPOPULAR Easter candy of 2017 was, drum roll please...

PEEPS

pink and blue marshmallow bunny candy called peeps for Easter (Photo: MarieKazPhoto)

They're pretty and the colors are vibrant, words synonymous with the Easter season, but unfortunately Peeps did not make the cut.

What is your favorite Easter candy?

