The most popular Easter candies of 2017

Catherine Park, WXIA 12:32 PM. EDT April 14, 2017

According to a poll done by Pollfish that surveyed 1000 Americans, they found what the most and least popular Easter candy is.

According to the poll, the most popular Easter candy of 2017 is...

Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs

Surprised? Maybe yes, maybe no. But that's what the poll shows. (That kind of rhymed). 

Okay, the second most popular Easter candy was...

Easter M&M's

Surprisingly, this Easter classic was at the bottom of the list of name brand candies that consumers wanted to purchase this year. 

Unsurprisingly, the most UNPOPULAR Easter candy of 2017 was, drum roll please...

PEEPS

They're pretty and the colors are vibrant, words synonymous with the Easter season, but unfortunately Peeps did not make the cut.

What is your favorite Easter candy? 

