The most streamed HBO shows in each state

Emilia Clarke in her role as Daenerys Targaryen fromt the HBO show "Game of Thrones", Photo Date: Oct 7, 2014 Photo: HBO

Frontier Communications paired up with CableTV.com and used Google trends to find out what HBO shows viewers are streaming the most.

So, what are Texans watching? It may be a surprise.

Texas, along with 11 other states are watching "Divorce," a comedy starring Sarah Jessica Parker.

Colorado, Washington and Massachusetts are streaming "Westworld" while "Game of Thrones" is popular in Alaska and New Hampshire.

