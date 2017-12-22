The Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia holds annual Christmas dinner

(Photo: Bowdre, Erica)

The Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia held it's annual Christmas dinner today.

They made more than 100 turkeys along with a couple hundred pounds of potatoes.

They expected to serve more than 1200 people both at the mission and in the community.

Pat Chastain says all they really want to do is show the love of Christ to the community.

"God always intercedes and somebody will go 'hey why is it you're treating me like this,' and it's not just me," Chastain said. "This is a family, and we do it because God's changed our lives and we want to give away what we've been so freely given."

The Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia feeds the needy a special turkey dinner with all the trimmings each Christmas.

