The scoop on swine: 5 fun facts for National Pig Day

March 1 is recognized in America as National Pig Day. Living in central Georgia, there's plenty of swine shows and even people with pigs as pets. Here's five things you may not know about porkers:

1. Adult domestic pigs can run at top speed of 11 mph, which means they can run a mile in about 5:30 minutes.

2. Plenty of people use the saying ‘sweating like a pig,’ but that is technically incorrect because pigs have very few sweat glands. That is why they prefer to roll around in the mud.

3. According to the National Ag Safety Database, the common noise level of a pig’s squeal is 130 decibels. That’s louder than a chainsaw and some airliners.

4. In the Chinese culture, pigs are viewed as a sign of fertility because of the size of their litters. Couples decorate their homes with pigs in hopes of conceiving.

5. Last but not least, the holiday was started in 1972 by two sisters to recognize the pig’s place as ‘one of man’s most intellectual and domesticated animals.’

