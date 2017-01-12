The Georgia Department of Public Health says the state is in a category ten -- the most serious level for the current flu season. At this time last year, Georgia was at a category four. That's on a scale of 1 to 10.

Yvonne Thomas spoke to district specialists about the flu's severity in our state.

District epidemiologist Amber Erickson say the 2016-2017 flu season is the worst flu season Georgia's had in two years. “Our season is peaking and we expect it to continue to increase through the month of January,” said Erickson. “The strain that is going around currently is the H3N2 virus. It's a type A strain.”



It's a virus that's harder to shake, and it's sending more people to the hospital. “This strain is affecting children and the elderly more,” said Erickson. “It tends to be more severe in those populations.”



According to the Georgia Department of Public Health website, in the last flu season 33 people were hospitalized by the end of December 2015. This season, that number more than tripled. One hundred and eight people were hospitalized by the end of December 2016. “It is significantly higher than seasons past,” said Erickson.



So far one person has died from a flu in Georgia this season. District Immunization Coordinator Judy McChargue says the flu shot covers the virus. “The absolute best way to protect yourself from the flu is to get vaccinated,” said McChargue. “The CDC does their best to decide what should be circulating and what should be included in the vaccine so that we have the best protection possible.”



With the virus spreading across the state, health specialists say infections this time around could get worse before it gets better. “I think last season was a very mild season compared to what we have seen and what we can see,” said McChargue.



The CDC recommends that everyone six months and older get vaccinated. Other ways to prevent spreading the flu is to wash your hands regularly, cough into your elbows and not your hands, and use disinfectant.

