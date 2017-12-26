Adopted brothers reunited at KSU spend very first Christmas together

ATLANTA - It's been a bittersweet Christmas for two brothers reunited for their first holiday together.

Since we interviewed the siblings last week, the story of Vincent and Kieron, two long-lost brothers who haven't seen each other in 20 years, has gone viral.

RELATED | Georgia student finds out classmate is his brother

"I couldn't ask for anything better for Christmas this probably has been my best Christmas," said Vincent Ghant. "I've been here for 29 years. I can't think of a better gift than a new family.""It's been amazing," Kieron Graham said. "Support from all over the world. Hundreds of messages from people. All of just telling us thank you for sharing your experience."



This all started a few weeks ago when Kieron submitted his DNA test kit to ancestry.com… and found is long-lost brother – that he'd been looking for years – attends the same college as him – and has the same major.

PHOTOS: Student finds out classmate is his brother

They had no idea their story would touch so many people. Both Kieron and Vincent are thankful for the timing. That they won't have to miss out on holiday.

© 2017 WXIA-TV