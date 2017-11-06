'There's a fear that's creeping inside of the church': Georgia pastor on Sutherland shooting

Sutherland Springs is a small town and about the same size as many in central Georgia.

We went down to one of those communities to talk with pastors there about whether this shooting has changed the way they look at the security in their church.

At Eastman’s New Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Pastor George Fluellen says they will always open their doors for guests.

“You've got to walk by faith and not by sight,” says Fluellen.

But he says now more than ever, they have to be careful of just who exactly is walking through their doors.

“For this happening in such a small area like our own, shows us that we all are in harm’s way. We all have a target on our back,” says Fluellen.

He calls the shooting at the church in Sutherland, Texas eye-opening. He says it has made him reconsider his beliefs on carrying guns.

“I’m willing to give up what I think is right and my concept of weapons to make sure I protect the people I put under me,” says Fluellen.

Fluellen says he is considering having certain church members carry guns, a change Pastor Charles Wiggins says he is also considering.

“Almost afraid of everyone that comes through the church, and when the door opens everybody turns because there’s a fear that’s creeping inside of the church,” says Wiggins.

But Wiggins says like most small town churches, they do not really have the finances to hire a security officer.

“Trying to find individuals who are not afraid of bringing their own protection to church,” says Wiggins.

Both Wiggins and Fluellen say they will turn to prayer before they make any changes.

“Our faith has to be bigger than our fears,” says Fluellen.

Under a Georgia law that took effect three years ago, you can bring a gun into a place of worship if church leaders permit it. But some religious groups, like Georgia's Catholic churches, do not allow guns inside.

