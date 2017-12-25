These are WMAZ's top 5 local stories of 2017

As 2017 gets closer to ending, we are taking a look at the major stories from this year.

Jacob Reynolds took a look back at what stories our viewers clicked on the most while on their cellphones and tablets.

These are the WMAZ 2017 Top 5 local stories on mobile.

5. Robins Air Force Base job fair

Jobs, jobs, jobs. Our stories on the Robins Air Force Base job fair sits at number five.

The Base was looking to hire 400 new employees in July and thousands of people got in line at Central Georgia Technical college to apply.

4. Hurricane Irma causes school closings

Our fourth biggest mobile story was school closings, thanks to Hurricane Irma.

Power outages due to strong winds and heavy rains shut down some central Georgia schools for a whole week back in September leaving parents to find babysitters or other ways to take care of their kids.

3. Burglar allegedly shoots, kills fellow burglar

In June, James Robert Young died after being allegedly shot by a fellow burglar.

The two men were trying to steal a television when the Bradstone Circle homeowner woke up, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Young was 41-years-old.

2. Death of Gregg Allman

Southern Rock legend Gregg Allman died at the end of May and thousands came to Macon to pay their respects, including his former wife and music icon of her own, Cher.

1. Two Georgia correctional officers killed

The death of two correctional officers Curtis Billue and Christopher Monica and the multi-state search for the men accused of killing them was the top viewed story.

Inmates Donnie Rowe and Ricky DuBose allegedly shot the two officers in June while in a transport bus.

They were on the run for two days before law enforcement arrested them in Tennessee. The cases against both men continue in court.

