'They didn't have to kill my grandson': Families react to Dooly County killings

After a day of killings, worshippers met at Bethlehem Baptist Church Thursday night for an impromptu prayer vigil.

"God, we need you to stand in the midst right now," said Pastor Jerry Sanders. "Father God, we see we're losing people left and right, Father."

And that desire for help, that question of why this happened, extended well beyond the church's walls.

Sharon King is a cousin of two of the victims, Priscilla Adams and Willie Merrell.

"This is awful," she said, "I just can't believe it."

She says Priscilla was a woman who loved her family, and Merrell, who she says most people knew as "Shinebone," was a hardworking man who sold fruits and vegetables around Byromville.

It's a place she said felt safe.

"It's a Mayberry, yeah. We don't have Andy and Barney here, but we all stick together," said King.

17-month old Jashun Ingram was shot to death, and for his grandmother, Bessie Ingram, Byromville was anything but Mayberry on Thursday.

"Nobody knows what I'm going through right now. Whoever did this, they didn't have to kill my grandson," said Ingram. "My grandson did nothing, nothing wrong to nobody, so why would you want to take his life?"

And for Sharon King, she says the killings have made her question her safety.

"I'm not afraid of death, but I am afraid of the people that are in this world carrying on the way that they're carrying on. It's just scary," she said.

A feeling shared by many in Byromville.

GBI Special Agent in Charge JT Ricketson says the crime scene is being secured overnight by the Dooly County Sheriff's Office. Friday morning, autopsies will be performed on the three bodies at the GBI crime lab.

