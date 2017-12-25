Thieves walk out front door with Macon boy's Christmas gifts

Christmas tree is left with wrapping paper from the gifts the suspected thieves took

A Macon family is warning others to stay safe this Christmas after gifts were stolen from their home on Sunday.

Michael Center, Jr. says he returned home from church on Sunday afternoon when a neighbor came over and told him two teens had walked out the front door with several gifts.

The neighbor, who did not want the criminals to know who he was, told WMAZ he called 911 when he saw them inside the home.

Center says after talking to the neighbor, he also called the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and entered his home with a deputy.

The deputy took fingerprints and other information, according to Center.

A back bedroom window was broken in and glass still littered the floor on Monday.

The suspected thieves took off with 7-year-old Jaiden Center’s PlayStation 4, new television, videogames, and videogame controllers that were under the tree.

The only thing left was wrapping paper and a few other gifts, according to Center.

Center says Jaiden is keeping the family's spirits up even after the break-in.

He said they also have gotten a lot of support from their church family.

However, hundreds of dollars in gifts are now gone and Center says they’ll have to try and figure out a way to replace them for Jaiden.

Cpt. Randy Gonzalez with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office did confirm there was a burglary at the home on Commodore Drive on Christmas Eve.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.

