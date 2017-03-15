Things to know about the Cherry Blossom Festival 2017

MACON, GA.-- - The countdown to the Pinkest Party on Earth has begun. There are some things you need to know about the Cherry Blossom Festival this year.

Wednesday, a few drivers stopped by the Macon Water Authority to get their cars ready for the pink party. We got pictures from a viewer today of artist Peggy White. She was painting the front doors at the Macon Water Authority downtown when cars started lining up to get in the Cherry Blossom spirit. White was also one of the official painters at the Dogwood Festival last weekend in Perry.

Also, the Cherry Blossom Festival announced Wednesday that the Robins Air Force Base will be sending an F-15 flyover by the 339th Flight Test Squadron. That will be for the annual parade this year, which will be on March 26th at 4 p.m. on Cherry and Mulberry Streets.





(Photo: Tech. Sgt. Matt Hecht, Public Domain)

If you are planning on getting tickets, remember the festival starts on March 24th and runs until April 2nd. Right now, you can purchase your Cherry Blossom Festival tickets online. Military Appreciation Day at the festival will be on March 27th.





Remember, parking at Central City Park will be a little different this year. Monday, we told you that there will now be no on-site parking. There are two free park and walk locations on Walnut Street for those visiting the park. There will also be four free park and ride locations with shuttles to and from Central City Park. Two of those are on Fifth street, another on New Street and Riverside Drive, and the last one is at the Macon Centreplex.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV