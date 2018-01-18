Third deputy suspended in sexual assault case

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office suspended another deputy in the case of a woman who says a deputy sexually assaulted her.

The Sheriff's Office says Deputy James Stiles brought the woman to the Macon Inn on Riverside Drive on December 3 and allegedly assaulted her.

The next day, the sheriff's office says after the woman reported the incident to Deputy Tabitha Costello, who did not file an incident report, both deputies were later suspended.

The sheriff's office now says the woman told another deputy later that same afternoon, but Deputy Douglas Taylor did not take evidence the woman tried to give him.

Taylor is now suspended while the sheriff's office continues their investigation.

