Third person killed in a week at Gray Bypass intersection

A motorist died Monday morning on the Gray Highway Bypass in Jones Co.

For the second time in five days, someone died in a wreck at an intersection at the new Gray Bypass.

Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece says it happened this morning at the Highway 129/Eatonton Highway intersection of the bypass.

Two people died Thursday in a collision between a logging truck and a flatbed truck at the same intersection.

Last week, the Georgia Department of Transportation said they were aware of possible safety problems on the two-month-old bypass and planned to propose improvements to the county.

The name of the person killed Monday has not been released.

Sheriff: "Something needs to be done now"

Reece says something has to be done at the dangerous intersection now. He said his office will be installing a four-way stop Monday using signs from the Jones sheriff's office.

"I'm sure DOT wont like it, but we have to do something to make this intersection safer," the sheriff said as crews worked at the fatal accident scene Monday morning.

The intersection opened in December and it has been a source of concern from day one. Reece says he's reached out to the DOT, state legislatures and county commissioners. "I've called every month talking to somebody," he said. "Something has to be done about this intersection. In my 40 years in law enforcement, this is the worst intersection I've seen in the county."

Reece said he did a bit of driving around parts of Georgia over the weekend looking at bypasses to see if things are as bad around the Peach State as it is in Jones.

He went to Athens, Augusta and Greenboro. "I made a circle looking at bypasses," Reece said. "This one is not marked well. It's dark here at night. People don't know what to do. They'll stop in the middle of the road. It's quite frustrating."

As crews finished work at the bypass during Thursday's fatal accident, Reece said he saw a firsthand account of the confusing roadway. "In an hour or so, I counted 11 near misses," he said.





