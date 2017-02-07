Third suspect jailed in Warner Robins motel murder

A third suspect turned himself in for the murder of a man at a Warner Robins motel on Saturday, according to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department.

It says 18-year-old Willie Clarence Walters, of Perry, turned himself into the Houston County Sheriff’s Office around 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

The release notes that detectives believe he fled the state after the June 28, 2016, murder of 34-year-old Donnell Hawkins at the Budget Inn on Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins before returning last week.

The other two suspects, Kendra Tenesha Tillery and Malik Golden, were taken into custody in Connecticut in November and extradited back to Georgia.

All three suspects are in the Houston County jail and charged with felony murder.

